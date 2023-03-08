Juvenile critical, 2 detained after Downtown shooting outside Visible Music College
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A juvenile is in critical condition at the hospital after a shooting took place outside the Visible Music College in Downtown Memphis.
Memphis police say they detained two adult suspects on the scene.
Police say that at 12:59 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Madison Avenue, where one juvenile victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
Action News 5 crews confirmed there is an active crime scene in the college parking lot.
This is an ongoing investigation.
