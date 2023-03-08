Juvenile critical, 2 detained after Downtown shooting outside Visible Music College

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A juvenile is in critical condition at the hospital after a shooting took place outside the Visible Music College in Downtown Memphis.

Memphis police say they detained two adult suspects on the scene.

The scene on Madison Avenue, in the Visible Music College parking lot. (Action News 5)

Police say that at 12:59 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Madison Avenue, where one juvenile victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Action News 5 crews confirmed there is an active crime scene in the college parking lot.

This is an ongoing investigation.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.