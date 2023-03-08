Advertise with Us
Juvenile critical, 2 detained after Downtown shooting outside Visible Music College

The scene on Madison Avenue, in the Visible Music College parking lot.
The scene on Madison Avenue, in the Visible Music College parking lot.(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 2:18 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A juvenile is in critical condition at the hospital after a shooting took place outside the Visible Music College in Downtown Memphis.

Memphis police say they detained two adult suspects on the scene.

Police say that at 12:59 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 200 block of Madison Avenue, where one juvenile victim was located suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Action News 5 crews confirmed there is an active crime scene in the college parking lot.

This is an ongoing investigation.

