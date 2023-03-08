Grand reopening announced for BankPlus Amphitheater

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southaven Mayor Darren Musselwhite announced to Facebook the grand reopening of the BankPlus Amphitheater on Tuesday.

After delaying concerts in order to invest in the new facility, BankPlus has finally returned and will kick off the weekend of the Springfest celebration.

The BankPlus Amphitheater grand reopening will take place on April 20 at 2:00 p.m. at the top of the bowl, which is located on the west side entrance of the stairway.

At 7:00 p.m., Better Than Ezra will perform along with Sister Hazel and Ingram Hill.

Tickets will go on sale on March 10 at 10:00 a.m., click here to purchase your tickets.

The newly-enhanced facility has increased permanent sitting capacity from 3,900 to approximately 10,288 in total.

