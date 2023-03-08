Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Federal Peppertree Apartments case closed, displaced residents given relocation vouchers

By Taylor Tucker
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The federal case against Peppertree Apartments has been closed, meaning the judge sees no further reason to monitor the case.

Peppertree was deemed a public nuisance by Shelby County in November 2021.

RELATED — HUD cuts funding to Peppertree Apartments

On Tuesday, the court discussed relocation efforts for residents.

Residents have been given vouchers letting them relocate anywhere in the country that accepts housing assistance vouchers, but relocation could take up to 120 days.

All parties will file joint status updates with the court every six months.

“Obviously it’s not the result we wanted in terms of closure of the property,” said Alexander Wharton, attorney for Peppertree Apartments. “We thought we could do some things to get it back in shape and comply with HUD regulations and standards. They thought otherwise; we have to respect that. But ultimately at the end of the day, the key is going to be getting those individuals out in a timely fashion, making sure everyone qualifies. We are prepared to do everything we can do to make that process seamless.”

The environmental case against Peppertree Apartment is still active. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man charged after his 3-year-old child attacked by pack of pit bulls
The Killer bought the Lewis Ranch in the early 1970s. Located just 20 miles south of Memphis,...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son evicted from Lewis Ranch
A fight between two victims and two suspects brought a large police presence to Agavos Cocina...
MPD: Restaurant fight brings large police presence to Agavos Cocina and Tequila
A neighbor’s tree crashed into Maria Flores’ home on Moulton Street in Decatur on Friday....
‘It’s not fair’: Woman liable for neighbor’s tree that caused damage to her home
According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County...
Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic, police say

Latest News

Federal Peppertree Apartments case closed, displaced residents given relocation vouchers
Federal Peppertree Apartments case closed, displaced residents given relocation vouchers
Owner of dogs that attacked 3-year-old has record of letting dogs roam neighborhood
Owner of dogs that attacked 3-year-old has record of letting dogs roam neighborhood
New information came to light during Tuesday's committee meeting, regarding the internal...
7th MPD officer fired for involvement in Tyre Nichols traffic stop
Owner of pit bulls who attacked 3-year-old has record of letting dogs roam neighborhood
Owner of dogs that attacked 3-year-old has record of letting dogs roam neighborhood