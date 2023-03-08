Federal Peppertree Apartments case closed, displaced residents given relocation vouchers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The federal case against Peppertree Apartments has been closed, meaning the judge sees no further reason to monitor the case.

Peppertree was deemed a public nuisance by Shelby County in November 2021.

On Tuesday, the court discussed relocation efforts for residents.

Residents have been given vouchers letting them relocate anywhere in the country that accepts housing assistance vouchers, but relocation could take up to 120 days.

All parties will file joint status updates with the court every six months.

“Obviously it’s not the result we wanted in terms of closure of the property,” said Alexander Wharton, attorney for Peppertree Apartments. “We thought we could do some things to get it back in shape and comply with HUD regulations and standards. They thought otherwise; we have to respect that. But ultimately at the end of the day, the key is going to be getting those individuals out in a timely fashion, making sure everyone qualifies. We are prepared to do everything we can do to make that process seamless.”

The environmental case against Peppertree Apartment is still active. A hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.