DOJ to review MPD's use of force, de-escalation policies

DOJ announces to review MPD use of force
(Carolyn Kaster | AP)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 9:39 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Department of Justice’s Office of Community-Oriented Policing Service (COPS Office) will review Memphis Police Department in many areas.

DOJ made the announcement on Wednesday morning about the review that will cover policies, practices, training, data, and processes related to MPD’s use of force, de-escalation, and specialized units.

Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland and Memphis Police Chief Cerelyn J. Davis requested this review.

The COPS Office will issue a public report outlining its findings and recommendations at the conclusion of the review.

“In the wake of Tyre Nichols’s tragic death, the Justice Department has heard from police chiefs across the country who are assessing the use of specialized units and, where used, appropriate management, oversight and accountability for such units,” said Associate Attorney General Vanita Gupta. “The COPS Office guide on specialized units will be a critical resource for law enforcement, mayors and community members committed to effective community policing that respects the dignity of community members and keeps people safe.”

In the announcement, COPS Office stated that they will produce a guide for police chiefs and mayors across the country to help them assess the appropriateness of the use of specialized units as well as how to ensure necessary management and oversight of such units, including review of policies, tactics, training, supervision, accountability, and transparency.

The COPS Office is the federal component of the Department of Justice responsible for advancing community policing nationwide.

