AutoZone host hiring event for Mid-South



By Tylen Daniels
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - AutoZone will hold a job fair on Mar. 9.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. located on 1860 South 3rd Street.

AutoZone are looking to fill management, shift supervisors, sales, warehouse stocking, picking, and driver positions.

Anyone 16 or older can apply for these positions.

Some benefits include insurance, 401k plans, paid vacations, stock purchase plans, discounts and more.

If you have more questions, you can call the store at (901) 947-3121

