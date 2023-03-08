AutoZone host hiring event for Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - AutoZone will hold a job fair on Mar. 9.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. located on 1860 South 3rd Street.

AutoZone are looking to fill management, shift supervisors, sales, warehouse stocking, picking, and driver positions.

Anyone 16 or older can apply for these positions.

Some benefits include insurance, 401k plans, paid vacations, stock purchase plans, discounts and more.

If you have more questions, you can call the store at (901) 947-3121

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.