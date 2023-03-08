Advertise with Us
Arrest made in fatal shooting near Gage Avenue, MPD says

Memphis police at a crime scene
Memphis police at a crime scene(Action News 5)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has arrested the suspect in a fatal shooting that took Tuesday night near Gage Avenue.

On March 7, officers responded to a call regarding a domestic disturbance.

Alicia Hamer, the suspect in question, greeted the police when they arrived on the scene and stated that she accidentally shot her boyfriend, police say.

Officers located the victim who was lying on the ground with a gunshot wound in his head.

The victim was transported to a nearby medical center where he was later pronounced dead.

Hamer is facing charges for second-degree murder, attempt to commit a dangerous felony, and possessing a firearm.

