7th MPD officer fired for involvement in Tyre Nichols traffic stop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Chief Legal Officer for the City of Memphis, Jennifer Sink, told city councilors Tuesday morning that a seventh Memphis police officer was fired for his involvement in the death of Tyre Nichols.

That officer’s identity has not been released.

This came, coincidentally, two months to the day after the Jan. 7 traffic stop that would result in Nichols’ death.

Sink says 13 Memphis Police Department employees and four Memphis Fire Department employees have been disciplined in total.

“Seven (officers) have been terminated,” Sink said after the committee had adjourned. “Three officers have been suspended. Two officers had their charges dismissed, and one officer submitted his retirement prior to the conclusion of his hearing.”

Five now-former officers have been charged criminally: Demetrius Haley, Emmett Martin III, Justin Smith, Desmond Mills Jr, and Tadarius Bean all face second-degree murder charges. Which two had their charges dismissed has not yet been released.

MPD also fired Preston Hemphill for his involvement, but he has not been charged.

The identity of the officer who retired, and the three others who are suspended, is also unknown.

Three MFD employees were fired for their involvement in Nichols’ traffic stop: EMTs Robert Long and JaMichael Sandridge, and Lieutenant Michelle Whitaker.

The fourth MFD employee, firefighter paramedic Jesse Day, according to Sink, was suspended.

“I can’t say we’re not totally concluded, but I think the likelihood is that it is now concluded,” said Sink.

Because of these internal investigations nearing their conclusions, Sink said the city will be releasing more video and audio from the night of Jan. 7.

“We’re looking at approximately 20 hours of video audio that will be released,” said Sink. “The city is also going to release (Wednesday) the records that are specific to the administrative investigations in the disciplinary actions that we decided.”

MPD would not comment on the Tyre Nichols investigation.

