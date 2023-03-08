4 injured, including juvenile on Labelle Street
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left four people injured, including a juvenile.
The shooting took place on Labelle Street near Durby Circle on Tuesday at 10:23 p.m.
Officers found four people with gunshot wounds.
According to MPD, two of them were taken to Regional One in critical condition.
Another victim was taken to Methodist University in non-critical condition, and a juvenile was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.
We are working to gather more information regarding the shooting.
