4 injured, including juvenile on Labelle Street

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that left four people injured, including a juvenile.

The shooting took place on Labelle Street near Durby Circle on Tuesday at 10:23 p.m.

Officers found four people with gunshot wounds.

According to MPD, two of them were taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Another victim was taken to Methodist University in non-critical condition, and a juvenile was taken to Le Bonheur in non-critical condition.

We are working to gather more information regarding the shooting.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.