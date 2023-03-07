What’s trending in Memphis with Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Tuesday, which means Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas and WAVN’s Telisa Franklin are talking about what’s trending in Memphis.

Andrew and Telisa caught up at the Digital Desk to talk about two events coming up this weekend.

First, the Women in Business Expo 2023 on March 11 at 11 a.m. at Pursuit of God Transformation Center located at 3759 North Watkins. For more information contact Shelia Grant at (901) 353-5772.

The 2023 Black Developers Housing Summit will take place March 9 – 11 at the Memphis Hilton located at 939 Ridge Lake Blvd.

