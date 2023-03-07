Advertise with Us
What is the healthiest cooking oil?

By Amanda Hanson
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 9:29 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It is National Nutrition Month and one doctor is sharing some easy ingredient swaps for healthier cooking.

Dr. Sylvia Meléndez Klinger, American Heart Association Volunteer Expert, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the healthiest cooking oil and tips for making healthy eating affordable.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

