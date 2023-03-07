U.S. Marshals capture Pennsylvania homicide fugitive in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Jerbrell Westmoreland, 30, has been captured in Memphis by the U.S. Marshals Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force (TRVFTF) and Memphis Police Department after he was wanted out of Pennsylvania for homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide and attempted criminal homicide.

In the early morning hours of Nov. 28, 2022, two men were shot in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. One of the men, Luis Sanchez, later died from his wounds.

On Feb. 22, 2023, warrants were issued for Westmoreland’s arrest. The fugitive case was adopted by the U.S. Marshals Eastern District of Pennsylvania, Reading Office Violent Offender Task Force.

Investigators in Reading developed information that Westmoreland was at a residence in the 3500 block of Eastline in Memphis, Tennessee. This information was forwarded to the (TRVFTF).

On March 6, 2023, at the direction of U.S. Marshals Task Force Investigators, MPD officers located Westmoreland at that address and took him into custody without incident.

