Traffic congested on I-240 due to multi-vehicle crash

The scene at I-240 Eastbound past Airways Boulevard.
The scene at I-240 Eastbound past Airways Boulevard.(TDOT)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 8:08 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic is congested at I-240 Eastbound, just past Airways Boulevard, following a multi-vehicle crash.

TDOT reported the crash at 7:51 p.m. Two left lanes (of four lanes) are blocked as well as the left shoulder.

No injuries have been confirmed at this time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

