Traffic congested on I-240 due to multi-vehicle crash

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Traffic is congested at I-240 Eastbound, just past Airways Boulevard, following a multi-vehicle crash.

TDOT reported the crash at 7:51 p.m. Two left lanes (of four lanes) are blocked as well as the left shoulder.

No injuries have been confirmed at this time.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

