Tenn. bill would increase teachers’ allowance for school supplies

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee lawmakers are discussing a bill that would increase teachers’ spending for their classrooms.

The bill would raise the amount of money available to teachers in Kindergarten through 12th grade to purchase supplies.

Right now, teachers receive $200 in funding for their classrooms.

Under the bill, that amount would increase to $600.

House lawmakers are discussing the bill on Tuesday.

We'll keep you updated on what they decide.

