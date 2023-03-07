Shelby County DA’s office announces data transparency effort

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County District Attorney’s office says it’s working to enhance data transparency within its office.

The DA’s office announced on Tuesday it’s entering into a Memorandum of Understanding with the national reform group Justice Innovation Lab.

The group is composed of former prosecutors and data analysis experts. The experts will review the DA’s office’s data and interview staff for the next 12 to 18 months.

Justice Innovation Lab will also help clean the office’s data and help design a public-facing “data dashboard” on the DA’s website.

“Increasing data transparency is something I’ve been talking about since the start of my campaign,” said DA Steve Mulroy. “I’m pleased to have national experts who specialize in this area to help us use data to measure performance, drive decision-making, and let the public hold the system accountable.”

