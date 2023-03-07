She believed she could, so she did: Memphis’s Tara Stringfellow, Women’s Fiction Prize nominee

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - There’s something captivating about Tara Stringfellow. Maybe it’s her poetic, lush way of speaking or her unexplainable, inviting warmth that makes her such a joy to speak to and be around.

Even in the few moments of conversation we had, her spirit strikes you. The conviction and cadence with which she speaks is both enchanting and infectious.

The world’s introduction to Ms. Stringfellow was through her debut novel, Memphis, which is no mere work of fiction. In the book, she manages to expose and exalt the historic, undying, and sometimes weary soul of this city.

Tara Stringfellow's debut novel, Memphis (Penguin Random House)

But perhaps what is most awe-inspiring about her is that she single-handedly uprooted her entire life to follow her passion. And despite the expected setbacks of any artist, it was her commitment to the craft and her devotion to the written word that kept her dream alive.

With this whirlwind debut, Stringfellow has joined the ranks of literary heavy-hitters and is making her mark in the ever-changing world of publishing. One could only imagine how all the success and accolades have transformed her life.”You know this is the first time I’ve ever written fiction,” she confided. “I feel like I’m dreaming.”

Stringfellow’s past is just as intriguing as her present. Before she was Tara Stringfellow the best-selling author, she was Tara Stringfellow, esquire. Though her law career predates her current novelist profession, it could be fair to say that she took some inspiration from her time as a lawyer. “I was a family law attorney. I probably drew a lot from my experience. I represented children whose parents couldn’t come to a decision about custody, ”she said. “I saw some horrible things. And it made me realize that every family, no matter the race or economic background, deals with trauma. They just don’t talk about it.”

The novel itself is paying homage to her own family. What she offers to her audience is a tale of lineage, generational ties, and an ode to the undefeated spirit of black women and artists. “We are a city made up of black creatives. I made damn sure that a black woman artist created the cover of my book. And she hit out of the park,” Stringfellow added, singing the praises of Sabrina Khadija, the artist behind her book cover. “It’s really important to me to showcase black female artists.”

Stringfellow has always been surrounded by artists. Her father, a marine and lover of classic literature, initiated her into the world of rhyme and wordplay. She has also transformed her home into a sacred space filled with beautiful paintings that highlight the black experience.”My whole home is covered in art. In my study, in my bedroom, everywhere.”

Fluent in Italian and a true citizen of the world, she spends her summers in Italy where she has time to reflect on her life and also write to her heart’s content. “After the book tour was finished, I was alone by myself in Italy. I had time to process a lot. It occurred to me that everything I ever prayed for I have gotten,” she stated.” I was sitting in some cafe off the Amalfi Coast, looking out at the sunset, it just hit me all at once.”

Still, all roads lead to Memphis for Stringfellow. “What else was I going to write about? I knew my book was going to be called Memphis before I knew anything else. Literally, the first thing I did was I wrote down that title on a sheet of paper.”

Even with this light shining on our beautiful city, there are still dark horizons that cast shadows on us. Tyre Nichols, the Memphis Native who died during a police altercation, has thrust the city into yet another painful narrative about the torturous, raucous life of the Black man in this world.

“I’m so enraged by Tyre’s death. People tell me that this book is going to change the world, but it saddens me that it couldn’t stop those men from killing that boy,” Stringfellow spoke, her voice welling up with compassion, “I just get so emotional about it. I don’t know how we will heal this city, But I know that it will take all of us.”

Beyond all her achievements, Stringfellow is a Memphian through and through. It is her hope for the healing of this city that informs her work as an artist. None of us can say what it will take to put together the pieces of this wounded city. But what I know for sure is that in this fight for equality and peace of mind, Tara Stringfellow is the storyteller our city needs and deserves.

