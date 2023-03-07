Resolution to redraw HSUD borders approved by Miss. House Rules Committee

MARSHALL CO., Miss. (WMC) - On Tuesday, Mississippi lawmakers approved a resolution to redraw the electric service area for the Holly Springs Utility Department (HSUD).

The resolution was introduced on Monday by Senator Neil Whaley, who represents much of Marshall County.

According to the bill, the new borders would confine the service area to just the city limits of Holly Springs.

The bill’s next stop will be the House chamber.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.