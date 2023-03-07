Person injured after shooting in Frayser

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is injured after a shooting that took place in Frayser on Tuesday.

The shooting took place on Carrolton Avenue near Thomas Street.

A person was taken to Regional One around 4:49 a.m., according to Memphis Fire Department dispatch.

We are working to gather more information.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.