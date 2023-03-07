Advertise with Us
Person injured after shooting in Frayser

By Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is injured after a shooting that took place in Frayser on Tuesday.

The shooting took place on Carrolton Avenue near Thomas Street.

A person was taken to Regional One around 4:49 a.m., according to Memphis Fire Department dispatch.

We are working to gather more information.

