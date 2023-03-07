Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Owners of Peppertree Apartments in court after HUD stripped funding

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:29 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A federal court hearing will take place on Tuesday against the owners of Peppertree Apartments.

The hearing comes after the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development stripped funding from the complex.

Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, says relocation efforts could take up to 120 days which is up from the original 60 days originally announced in January.

Peppertree Apartments were deemed a public nuisance by Shelby County in November 2021.

Tenants are getting relocation vouchers to relocate anywhere across the country that accepts housing assistance vouchers.

Officials say additional moving assistance will be provided, but they did not elaborate on the details.

There are questions about the future of Peppertree Apartments after the residents move out.

HUD officials said there is a HUD-insured loan currently on the property, so when it comes to what to do next with the property, the organization will have some say along with the owners of Peppertree Apartments.

At the last federal court hearing, a motion was filed to renew the temporary restraining order originally set by the City of Memphis blocking Peppertree from approving new tenants.

