MPD: 3-year-old critical after being attacked by pack of pit bulls

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 3-year-old is in critical condition after being attacked by a pack of pit bulls in South Memphis, according to Memphis police.

Police say that at 4:56 p.m., officers responded to Barton Street, just south of East Essex Avenue, regarding a dog bite.

Police say approximately five pit bulls attacked the toddler, who was transported to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition.

It is unknown at this time whether or not the dogs were seized or if any charges are being filed.

This is an ongoing investigation.

