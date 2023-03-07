Memphis Tiger Kendric Davis named Sporting News All-American

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis’ Kendric Davis has been named to the Sporting News All-America Third Team, the publication announced on Tuesday.

Davis is now the fourth player in the program’s history named to a Sporting News All-America team.

Davis joins the ranks of Sporting News All-Americans Chris Douglas-Roberts (2008), Penny Hardaway (1993), and Keith Lee (1983 & 1985).

The six-foot point guard is the first Tiger to earn All-American honors of any kind since Will Barton earned third-team honors from CBSSports.com in 2012.

The Sporting News All-America teams, along with the Associated Press, USBWA, and NABC, are among four used by the NCAA to determine consensus All-Americans.

The Houston, Texas, native leads the American Athletic Conference in scoring (21.2 points per game) and assists (5.6 points per game), is second in steals (2.13), third in minutes played (34.7 minutes per game), and fourth in free throw percentage (85.0).

Davis is the only player in the country averaging at least 21 points and 5.5 assists per game this season.

In addition, he has scored in double figures 29 times this season, including 20 occasions when he surpassed the 20-point mark. He had three double-doubles and a triple-double on a few occasions.

The fifth-year transfer led the Tigers to their most regular-season victories since the 2013-14 season, as well as the program’s highest AAC finish (2nd) in conference history.

Davis and the No. 2 seed Tigers begin the AAC Championship on Friday at 6 p.m. CT on ESPNU. They will meet the winner of the first-round matchup between No. 7 UCF and No. 10 SMU on Thursday.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.