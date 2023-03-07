Memphis in May signs deal for Tom Lee Park in 2023

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis in May is officially back in Tom Lee Park for 2023.

Festival officials shared that the official lease was signed on Friday.

The $61 million makeover of Tom Lee Park is still a work in progress, and will not be complete by May.

The park has been home to Memphis in May for four decades, and the 2023 Memphis In May Beale Street Music Festival is set to kick off there on May 5.

In 2022, the event was held at Liberty Park; Memphis in May CEO Jim Holt announced in May that the festival reported record losses, something he attributes to not being held at Tom Lee Park.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.