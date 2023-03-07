Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Memphis City Council vote on MPD policy changes

By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 8:27 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis City Council meeting on Tuesday is highly anticipated for city activists seeking change within the Memphis Police Department.

At least six ordinances will be on the table, specifically in response to the deadly traffic stop of Tyre Nichols in January.

All ordinances will receive a third and final vote.

The ordinances request:

  • An annual independent review of the Memphis Police Academy and overall training
  • Clarification of appropriate methods of enforcing traffic violations
  • For Memphis police to only use marked vehicles during traffic stops
  • To establish a public safety reporting protocol in the event of police misconduct
  • To establish an independent review process of MPD in the event of excessive, unnecessary, or deadly force by officers taking place
  • A regular report of data regarding traffic stops, arrests, use of force, and complaints

MPD is expected to give an update about their investigation into Tyre Nichols’ death.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Killer bought the Lewis Ranch in the early 1970s. Located just 20 miles south of Memphis,...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son evicted from Lewis Ranch
A fight between two victims and two suspects brought a large police presence to Agavos Cocina...
MPD: Restaurant fight brings large police presence to Agavos Cocina and Tequila
According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County...
Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic, police say
A mother and her son, a senior in high school, were hiking with a Boy Scout troop when she was...
Mom hiking with son’s Boy Scout troop dies after tree falls on her
FILE - Bruce Willis was reportedly approached by paparazzi during a recent outing, his wife said.
Bruce Willis’ wife asks paparazzi to stop yelling at him

Latest News

Peppertree Apartments
Owners of Peppertree Apartments in court after HUD stripped funding
Person injured after shooting in Frayser
Juvenile injured after shooting in Frayser
Peppertree Apartments
Peppertree Apartments
Gov. Edwards endorses Shawn Wilson for 2023 governor
Gov. Edwards endorses Shawn Wilson for 2023 governor