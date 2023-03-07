Memphis City Council vote on MPD policy changes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis City Council meeting on Tuesday is highly anticipated for city activists seeking change within the Memphis Police Department.

At least six ordinances will be on the table, specifically in response to the deadly traffic stop of Tyre Nichols in January.

All ordinances will receive a third and final vote.

The ordinances request:

An annual independent review of the Memphis Police Academy and overall training

Clarification of appropriate methods of enforcing traffic violations

For Memphis police to only use marked vehicles during traffic stops

To establish a public safety reporting protocol in the event of police misconduct

To establish an independent review process of MPD in the event of excessive, unnecessary, or deadly force by officers taking place

A regular report of data regarding traffic stops, arrests, use of force, and complaints

MPD is expected to give an update about their investigation into Tyre Nichols’ death.

