Man killed in shooting at apartment complex near Shelby Farms, woman detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A shooting at Greenbrook at Shelby Farms has left one man dead, according to Memphis police.

Police say one woman has been detained.

At 1:56 p.m., officers responded to a shooting on Rollingbrook Lane, where the man was located and pronounced dead on the scene.

This is an ongoing investigation.

