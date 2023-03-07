Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Man injured after shooting in Parkway Village

By Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Parkway Village that left one man injured.

According to police, the shooting took place on Craig Street at 12:11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

