Man injured after shooting in Parkway Village
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 10:15 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a shooting in Parkway Village that left one man injured.
According to police, the shooting took place on Craig Street at 12:11 a.m. on Tuesday.
Officers found a man with a gunshot wound.
He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
