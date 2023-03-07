Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Man charged with reckless driving after doing donuts in front of school, police say

Octavius Henderson charged with reckless driving after doing donuts in front of school.
Octavius Henderson charged with reckless driving after doing donuts in front of school.(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 12:03 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man has been charged with reckless driving after doing donuts in front of a school on Monday morning, according to an arrest affidavit from Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to the traffic violation at 6:40 a.m. at 4109 Tarry Wood Drive at The View At Claudette.

The complainant told officers that at approximately 6:30 a.m., he saw a white pickup truck doing donuts in the apartments near children.

Police arrived at the apartments and saw the defendant, Octavius Henderson, 26, doing donuts in front of a school as many children were getting into a bus, nearly striking the children.

Officers attempted a traffic stop on Henderson but he drove off westbound on American Way towards Getwell Road and crashed into another vehicle, according to police.

After a short foot pursuit, officers were able to detain him.

The vehicle was towed and Henderson was given a letter and told not to return to the apartments.

He was transported to the hospital for medical clearance.

Henderson has been charged with reckless driving, resisting official detention, driving while license suspended/revoked/canceled, evading arrest, financial responsibility, leaving the scene of the accident, violation of vehicle registration law, drivers to exercise due care, reckless endangerment, according to the affidavit.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Killer bought the Lewis Ranch in the early 1970s. Located just 20 miles south of Memphis,...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son evicted from Lewis Ranch
A fight between two victims and two suspects brought a large police presence to Agavos Cocina...
MPD: Restaurant fight brings large police presence to Agavos Cocina and Tequila
According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County...
Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic, police say
A mother and her son, a senior in high school, were hiking with a Boy Scout troop when she was...
Mom hiking with son’s Boy Scout troop dies after tree falls on her
FILE - Bruce Willis was reportedly approached by paparazzi during a recent outing, his wife said.
Bruce Willis’ wife asks paparazzi to stop yelling at him

Latest News

A few rumbles of thunder will be possible with rain this week and heavy rainfall
Sagay's Tuesday midday First Alert Forecast 3/7/23
TBI outsourcing rape kits to lab in Florida
TBI outsourcing rape kits to lab in Florida
Memphis police
MPD to release 20 hours of footage in Tyre Nichols’ investigation
Man injured after shooting in Parkway Village
Man injured after shooting in Parkway Village