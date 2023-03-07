Juvenile shot through bedroom window while in bed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in Frayser on Tuesday morning.

Officers say they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound on Carrolton Avenue near Thomas Street.

He was taken to Regional One around 4:49 a.m. in critical condition.

According to court documents, the juvenile was shot in his bedroom while sleeping. He said a suspect walked up to his bedroom window from outside of his home and fired several gunshots through the window.

He was shot once in his arm and twice in his back.

The document states that an infant was in the home at the time of the shooting but was not injured.

