Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Juvenile shot through bedroom window while in bed

Person injured after shooting in Frayser
Person injured after shooting in Frayser(action news 5)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 6:59 AM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place in Frayser on Tuesday morning.

Officers say they found a juvenile with a gunshot wound on Carrolton Avenue near Thomas Street.

He was taken to Regional One around 4:49 a.m. in critical condition.

According to court documents, the juvenile was shot in his bedroom while sleeping. He said a suspect walked up to his bedroom window from outside of his home and fired several gunshots through the window.

He was shot once in his arm and twice in his back.

The document states that an infant was in the home at the time of the shooting but was not injured.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Killer bought the Lewis Ranch in the early 1970s. Located just 20 miles south of Memphis,...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son evicted from Lewis Ranch
A fight between two victims and two suspects brought a large police presence to Agavos Cocina...
MPD: Restaurant fight brings large police presence to Agavos Cocina and Tequila
According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County...
Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic, police say
A mother and her son, a senior in high school, were hiking with a Boy Scout troop when she was...
Mom hiking with son’s Boy Scout troop dies after tree falls on her
FILE - Bruce Willis was reportedly approached by paparazzi during a recent outing, his wife said.
Bruce Willis’ wife asks paparazzi to stop yelling at him

Latest News

Tara Stringfellow, Best-Selling Author
She believed she could, so she did: Memphis’s Tara Stringfellow, Women’s Fiction Prize nominee
A few rumbles of thunder will be possible with rain this week and heavy rainfall
Sagay's Tuesday midday First Alert Forecast 3/7/23
Octavius Henderson charged with reckless driving after doing donuts in front of school.
Man charged with reckless driving after doing donuts in front of school, police say
TBI outsourcing rape kits to lab in Florida
TBI outsourcing rape kits to lab in Florida
Memphis police
MPD to release 20 hours of footage in Tyre Nichols’ investigation