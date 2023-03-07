Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

‘It’s great working together’: Twin sisters making history in shipping industry

Two women, who happen to be twins, are making history at UPS. (Source: WSB)
By Berndt Petersen
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:00 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WSB) – Alyssa Strickland and her sister Britteny Strickland-Varnedoe know their way around anything with 18 wheels.

The twin sisters both have a lot in common.

“We just tell everybody, ‘Call us twins’,” Strickland-Varnedoe said. “We’ve been called twins our whole life when we were young, we thought it was actually our name.”

The twins have also made history. They are the first women at the huge Atlanta hub of UPS to become on-road supervisors.

The women train the drivers of the big rigs.

UPS supervisor Kimberly Smith said this marks 100 years of women in the ranks of UPS.

“I can’t express how proud I am,” she said.

Women in the company now work in every role, including the CEO.

Strickland and Strickland-Varnedoe said they love their roles in the company.

But when it comes to who’s the better driver, they are both in agreement.

“We’re the same,” Strickland-Varnedoe said.

Strickland said it is a great experience working with her sister.

“It’s great working together. We ride together to work, and train together. We do it all together,” she said. “It’s just fun.”

Copyright 2023 WSB via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Killer bought the Lewis Ranch in the early 1970s. Located just 20 miles south of Memphis,...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son evicted from Lewis Ranch
Man charged after his 3-year-old child attacked by pack of pit bulls
A fight between two victims and two suspects brought a large police presence to Agavos Cocina...
MPD: Restaurant fight brings large police presence to Agavos Cocina and Tequila
According to Michigan State Police, the worker was holding a traffic control sign on County...
Road worker struck, killed while directing traffic, police say
A mother and her son, a senior in high school, were hiking with a Boy Scout troop when she was...
Mom hiking with son’s Boy Scout troop dies after tree falls on her

Latest News

FILE - Rioters are seen at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington.
Tucker Carlson amplifies Jan. 6 lies with GOP-provided video
A member of the Mexican security forces stands next to a white minivan with North Carolina...
Mexico abduction kills 2 Americans, 2 rescued near border
Pneuma Reed, 11
City Watch issued for 11-year-old police say walked away from field trip
The plane was about 45 minutes from Boston when the crew received an alarm that a side door on...
Passenger: Teamwork needed to restrain man on flight
Jerbrell Westmoreland, 30
U.S. Marshals capture Pennsylvania homicide fugitive in Memphis