Get ready to trade the sunshine for rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures will continue to cool as a cold front moves south. Clouds will slowly increase heading into tonight with breezy conditions. Overnight lows will be in the upper 40s to near 50. Winds will be northeast at 10-15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: A round of rain will move through early in the day with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will be northeast at 5-15 mph. Lows will be in the low 50s with more rain possible Wednesday night.

LATE WEEK: Thursday will be cloudy with periods of showers possible along with high temperatures in the low 60s and lows in the upper 40s. The last round should come through Thursday night along the main cold front. Friday will be cloudy with a stray shower early. It will turn partly cloudy in the afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s and overnight lows around 40.

WEEKEND: Saturday looks partly cloudy and dry, but rain is likely on Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

