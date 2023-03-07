First Alert to rain and a cool down this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It will be another nice day with a partly cloudy sky and high temperatures in the upper 60s to 70 degrees. We will also have a northeast breeze gusting up to 25 mph, which could make it feel slightly cooler. Low temperatures will dip into the upper 40s tonight and clouds will gradually increase.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 68 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 10 to 15 mph, Gusting up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: Northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

REST OF THE WEEK: A cold front will arrive on Wednesday, which will bring showers and storms in the afternoon and evening. High temperatures will drop into the mid 50s. Thursday will also be cloudy with rounds of rain and possibly a few thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the low 60s with lows around 50 degrees. Friday will be cloudy with a stray shower early. It will turn partly cloudy in the afternoon with high temperatures in the low 60s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.

WEEKEND: Saturday looks mostly dry, but we could still see a few showers Sunday. It will be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

