Employee charged after stabbing customer to death at gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A gas station employee is charged after allegedly stabbing a man to death on Monday morning.

Joseph Smith was charged with second-degree murder and tampering with or fabricating evidence.

Officers responded to the stabbing at 5:24 a.m. at the Exxon gas station located at 186 North Danny Thomas Boulevard.

Police say officers made the scene and met with Smith, the store’s employee.

He told the victim to take off his hoodie that was pulled over his head when he entered the store.

According to the affidavit, Smith said that the victim cut him with a knife, and Smith informed police that he stabbed the victim in self-defense.

The victim was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead from his injuries.

Smith was transported to the hospital with a cut over his right eye, according to police.

Investigators reviewed the surveillance video and noticed that the victim appeared to be picking items in the business while Smith and the victim appeared to be arguing.

The surveillance video showed Smith walking up to the victim aggressively and both men began to wrestle to the ground.

The victim is shown on camera lying on the ground with both hands open and empty, Smith then reached for a large folding knife and stabbed the victim in the stomach, according to police.

Police say the surveillance video showed that the victim had no visible weapon and struggled to control Smith’s knife before he stabbed the victim several times while holding on to his clothing.

Smith eventually lets the victim go, who then falls to the ground outside of the business’ doorway.

According to police, he then took his folding knife outside of the camera’s view and returned, wiping down a small unknown item, his face, and began to mop the blood off the floor.

Smith was taken to the Memphis Police Department Homicide office where admitted that he argued with the victim over the hoodie and an altercation followed.

Smith stated that he approached the victim, who pushed him and wrestled him to the ground.

He told police that after falling and hitting his head, he decided to pull out his knife and stab the victim.

Smith advised that he gave his knife away before officers arrived.

