Dry today but prepare for several days of rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -We get one more dry and sunny day, today before rain moves in tomorrow. High temperatures this afternoon will reach into the upper 60s to 70 degrees with northeasterly breeze gusting up to 25 mph, which could make it feel slightly cooler. Low temperatures will dip into the upper 40s tonight and clouds will gradually increase. Once the rain moves in on Wednesday it will be off and on through Friday morning.

TODAY: Partly cloudy. High: 68 degrees. Winds: Northeast at 10 to 15 mph, Gusting up to 25 mph.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds. Lows in the mid to upper 40s. Winds: Northeast at 10 to 15 mph.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with periods of rain especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs in the lower 50s and lows near 50.

REST OF THE WEEK: A cold front along with several disturbances will bring several rounds of rain Wednesday through early Friday. Thursday will also be cloudy with rounds of rain and possibly a few thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the low 60s with lows around 50 degrees. Friday will be cloudy with showers early. It will turn partly cloudy in the afternoon with high temperatures in the low 60s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.

WEEKEND: Saturday looks mostly dry, but we could still see a few showers Sunday. It will be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 50s to lower 60s.

