Doctor talks colon cancer, who is most at risk

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In recent years, the deaths of actors Kirstie Alley and Chadwick Boseman have put a new national spotlight on colorectal cancer.

Colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer diagnosed in the United States, excluding skin cancers, and the third deadliest.

Dr. Roberto Rodriguez-Ruesga, fellow of the American College of Surgeons, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about who is most at risk and advice for those reluctant to get screened for colorectal cancer.

Screening for colorectal cancer should begin at age 45 for people at average risk of developing colorectal cancer, according to new guidelines issued by the U.S. Preventive Services Task Force.

