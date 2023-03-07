Dietitian explains link between nutrition & cancer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis dietitian is sharing tips for colon health, like limiting or eliminating processed foods and eating more leafy greens.

Leslie Ely, dietitian with Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare, joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about the link between nutrition and cancer, along with the best types of foods to support good colon health.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.