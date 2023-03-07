Death toll rises to 2 after New York GloRilla concert stampede

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A person injured in a stampede at a rap concert has died, bringing the death toll to 2 in the chaos in Rochester, New York, police said.

Earlier, 33-year-old Rhondesia Belton died after being injured in a crowd surge as concert-goers left a show headlined by Grammy-nominated artist GloRilla.

Audience members rushed for the Main Street Armory’s exits because of unfounded fears of gunfire, authorities said. Several people were injured, police said.

Police Chief David M. Smith said Monday there was no evidence any shots were fired, but police were investigating possible causes of the fatal surge.

