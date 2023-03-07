Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Death toll rises to 2 after New York GloRilla concert stampede

Police tape remains on the ground outside of the Main Street Armory on Monday, March 6, 2023,...
Police tape remains on the ground outside of the Main Street Armory on Monday, March 6, 2023, in Rochester, N.Y. (AP Photo/Lauren Petracca)(Lauren Petracca | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A person injured in a stampede at a rap concert has died, bringing the death toll to 2 in the chaos in Rochester, New York, police said.

Earlier, 33-year-old Rhondesia Belton died after being injured in a crowd surge as concert-goers left a show headlined by Grammy-nominated artist GloRilla.

Audience members rushed for the Main Street Armory’s exits because of unfounded fears of gunfire, authorities said. Several people were injured, police said.

Police Chief David M. Smith said Monday there was no evidence any shots were fired, but police were investigating possible causes of the fatal surge.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eyelash bill will create incentive for new technicians
New Tennessee bill for eyelashes will change the profession for the better
A delivery driver narrowly escaped injury after a tree toppled during a severe storm in Kentucky.
WATCH: Delivery driver narrowly avoids being crushed by tree
A fight between two victims and two suspects brought a large police presence to Agavos Cocina...
MPD: Restaurant fight brings large police presence to Agavos Cocina and Tequila
American Car Center leaves people in distress and asking questions
Update: American Car Center closings leave customers and employees concerned, asking questions
A mother and her son, a senior in high school, were hiking with a Boy Scout troop when she was...
Mom hiking with son’s Boy Scout troop dies after tree falls on her

Latest News

Nearly half of the total reported outages were restored by 1 p.m. on Saturday, but more than...
Thousands still without power in Middle Tennessee
The President of Memphis 901 FC spoke on the ongoing developments of a new stadium and the...
‘More than a few’ architects submit proposals for 901 FC stadium project
Memphis Black Restaurant Week now underway at Chef Tam's
Memphis Black Restaurant Week now underway
Memphis February 2022 ice storm debris
City of Memphis to be reimbursed $17.1 million for Feb. 2022 storm cleanup