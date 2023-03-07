Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
City Watch issued for 11-year-old police say walked away from field trip

Pneuma Reed, 11
Pneuma Reed, 11(Memphis Police Department)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Police Department has issued a City Watch alert for an 11-year-old boy they say walked away from a field trip on Beale Street without permission and has not returned.

Police say 11-year-old Pneuma Reed was last seen near the trolley station on Beale Street around 12:40 p.m. He was last seen wearing a black jacket, gray shirt, and gray jeans.

Police say Reed is 5 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 100 pounds, and has freckles.

Anyone with information is asked to call MPD at 901-545-2677 or Missing Persons at 901-636-4479.

