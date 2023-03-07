City leaders preparing to release more video of Tyre Nichols case

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - City leaders are preparing to release 20 additional hours of footage in relation to the investigation into Tyre Nichols’ death.

City of Memphis Chief Legal Officer Jennifer Sink says the footage may be released as soon as Wednesday afternoon.

The footage will be released in a similar manner to the release of previous footage that was released on January 27.

“We’re going to do it in a public way,” Sink said.

Sink says the administrative hearings for all officers involved have been completed.

“The Memphis Police Department and Memphis Fire Department have been conducting administrative investigations to determine if any employees violated policies with respect to their involvement to the Tyre Nichols matter. These are not criminal investigations; these are administrative investigations. At this stage, the investigation has been concluded,” said Sink.

In the last videos, we saw 30 minutes of body-worn video near the intersection of Raines and Ross Road where Tyre Nichols was originally pulled over by Memphis police.

We saw a sky-cop video without audio, at the location where Nichols was beaten yards away from his home.

We also saw body-worn videos of that same location near Nichols’ home.

We can expect to hear more dialogue and interaction between those involved in the incident on the night of January 7.

One Memphis police employee was able to retire before being fired.

The records and charges related to these investigations will also be released.

Sink says four Memphis Fire Department employees and 13 Memphis Police Department employees have been disciplined as a result.

Three of those MFD employees were fired and one was given a suspension.

Of the 13 officers, seven were fired, three were suspended, two had charges dismissed and one resigned.

Five officers have been charged criminally: Demetrius Haley, Emmett Martin III, Justin Smith, Desmond Mills Jr, and Tadarius Bean all face second-degree murder charges.

The next court appearance for those five is set for May 1.

