Best Life: Spring break travel tips

ORLANDO, FL (Ivanhoe Newswire) - Fifty six percent of Americans are planning a spring break getaway. Seventy-five percent say they are planning to travel within the U.S.

With so many people traveling, it can be difficult to get a good deal on your flight, hotels, and adventures. However, there are some tricks of the trade that will help make your experience perfect.

Whether you’re planning to escape by plane, train, boat, or car, planning is key.

“If you do not have things set up in advance, you will be sorely disappointed,” says Bob Cook, Director of Sales at Go Travel.

Don’t book too early or too late because timing matters. U.S. news and World Report says you should book your domestic flights two months before you plan to travel. For international, six to eight months before. The old rule of thumb that the best deals are on Tuesday no longer applies, fluctuating fuel costs are what counts now.

If you are travelling by plane, only pack carry-ons.

According to Cook, “Last year in ‘22, if you check your luggage, the chances of seeing it when you got to your destination were probably 50 to 60%.”

When booking a hotel, go to Expedia or Kayak to get the lowest price and then call the hotel directly. Many hotels are offering special rate discounts of up to 20%.

“People can save money by traveling, by realizing they don’t have to take the top tier. If you’re the type of person who gets up at seven in the morning and doesn’t get home till eight o’clock, you don’t need a suit,” says Cook.

If you’re looking to get the most bang for your buck this year, Turkey, Argentina, Japan, the United Kingdom, and Thailand top the list for the best currency exchange rate.

Always remember, it’s not all about money. Save when you can, but don’t be afraid to splurge on the important things.

Another great tip is to always clear your cookies and search history, or use a different computer, before booking. Once you start looking into flights, you are flagged for having shown interest. Consequently, prices go up. By clearing your cookies or using a different computer, your search history will no longer cost you more to book a flight.

Contributors to this news report include: Marsha Lewis, Producer; Roque Correa, Videographer and Editor.

