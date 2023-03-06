Zoo waiting for necropsy results of panda

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Zoo officials say the necropsy performed on Giant Panda Le Le is complete.

Le Le died last month at the age of 25.

A necropsy was performed to determine his cause of death.

Officials say they are still waiting on pathology findings to be completed.

Representatives from Zoo Atlanta, Smithsonian National Zoo, the Chinese Association of Zoological Gardens and Memphis Zoo performed the necropsy together.

Le Le and his giant panda counterpart Ya Ya were on loan from the Chinese Association of Zoological Gardens (CAZG) and were scheduled to return to China in April of this year.

