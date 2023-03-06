Warm & sunny today, but temperatures drop later this week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We will have another Spring-like day with high temperatures in the upper 70s and sunshine. Temperatures will be about 15 degrees above average today. Low temperatures will drop to the mid 50s tonight.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy with high temperatures near 70 and breezy southeasterly winds 10-15 MPH.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the mid 50s and winds out of the southwest at 5-15 MPH.

REST OF THIS WEEK: Tuesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 70 and overnight lows near 50. A cold front will arrive on Wednesday, so it will be cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the mid 50s, and lows in the low 50s. Thursday will be cloudy with rain and possibly a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the lower 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be cloudy with scattered showers early and high temperatures in the low 60s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.

WEEKEND: The rain will mostly clear out for the weekend, but we could still see a stray shower. It will be partly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

