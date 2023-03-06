Tips to survive allergy season

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It is allergy season in the Mid-south and for many it can be brutal.

Victoria Vanacore, Physician’s Assistant with Saint Francis Medical Partners, joined Action News 5′s Amanda Hanson at the digital desk to talk about what causes spring allergies and treatment options.

Vanacore also provided tips to ease into Daylight Saving Time as we spring forward an hour on March 12.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.

