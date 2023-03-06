Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Tenn. bill would ban Chinese-owned, operated apps from college campuses

Tennessee House Bill 1445 would ban TikTok and any other Chinese-owned and operated app from...
Tennessee House Bill 1445 would ban TikTok and any other Chinese-owned and operated app from being used on college campuses. TikTok, and its Chinese counterpart Douyin, is a short-form video hosting service owned by the Chinese company ByteDance.
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A piece of legislation that would limit what you can view on college campuses in Tennessee is moving forward.

House Bill 1445 would prohibit students, faculty, staff, or the general public from accessing a social media platform using the school’s internet network if the platform is owned or operated by a company based in China.

Lawmakers say people would be able to use their own data to view those apps but would not be able to access those sites on school wifi.

The bill now goes to the Education Administration.

