Tenn. bill would ban Chinese-owned, operated apps from college campuses

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A piece of legislation that would limit what you can view on college campuses in Tennessee is moving forward.

House Bill 1445 would prohibit students, faculty, staff, or the general public from accessing a social media platform using the school’s internet network if the platform is owned or operated by a company based in China.

Lawmakers say people would be able to use their own data to view those apps but would not be able to access those sites on school wifi.

The bill now goes to the Education Administration.

