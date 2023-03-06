TBI outsourcing rape kits to lab in Florida

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is outsourcing rape kits to a laboratory in Florida.

TBI received a $1.5 million federal grant to expedite the analysis of these kits, which will go to DNA Labs International in Deerfield Beach, Florida.

“We are thankful to our partners for awarding us this funding to help the Bureau take a major step forward in our efforts to analyze these kits,” said Mike Lyttle, Assistant Director of TBI’s Forensic Services Division. “We’re confident this is the right step forward.”

TBI sent 550 kits to the lab, with a goal of sending up to 1,000 before the end of 2023 if more grant funding becomes available.

TBI has long faced a backlog of untested rape kits; a new bill, however, would require all kits to be tested within 30 days.

According to TBI, it currently takes about 34 weeks for a rape kit to be tested and results to be turned over to law enforcement. At the Jackson lab, which also services Shelby County, it takes on average 42.4 weeks to test evidence in sexual offenses, as of October 2022.

The state has come under fire for backlogged test kits after the kidnapping and murder of Memphis jogger Eliza Fletcher.

