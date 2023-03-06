Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Rain returns mid-week with some colder air by next week

By Spencer Denton
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Partly Cloudy with high temperatures near 70 and breezy southeasterly winds 10-15 MPH.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the mid 50s and winds out of the southwest at 5-15 MPH.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy with afternoon highs near 70 and overnight lows near 50.

WEDNESDAY - FRIDAY: A cold front will arrive on Wednesday, so it will be cloudy with scattered showers, highs in the mid 50s, and lows in the low 50s. Thursday will be cloudy with rain and possibly a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the lower 60s and lows in the upper 40s. Friday will be cloudy with scattered showers early and high temperatures in the low 60s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.

WEEKEND: The rain will mostly clear out for Saturday, but we could still see a few showers Sunday. It will be partly to mostly cloudy with temperatures in the upper 50s to mid 60s.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

