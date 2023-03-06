Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

MPD searching for suspects involved in Park Avenue shooting that left victim injured

Memphis Police Department is searching for suspects involved in the Park Avenue shooting on...
Memphis Police Department is searching for suspects involved in the Park Avenue shooting on Friday night. They drove away in a red vehicle.(MPD)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for suspects that were involved in a shooting on Park Avenue that left one victim injured on Friday night, according to police.

Officers responded to the shooting at 10:57 p.m.

One victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police say.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say surveillance video shows a red vehicle driving westbound on Park Avenue and firing shots at the victim.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eyelash bill will create incentive for new technicians
New Tennessee bill for eyelashes will change the profession for the better
A delivery driver narrowly escaped injury after a tree toppled during a severe storm in Kentucky.
WATCH: Delivery driver narrowly avoids being crushed by tree
American Car Center leaves people in distress and asking questions
Update: American Car Center closings leave customers and employees concerned, asking questions
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against...
NBA opens investigation after Ja Morant’s social media post
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against...
Morant releases statement shortly after Grizzlies announcement of his removal from 2 games

Latest News

Nearly half of the total reported outages were restored by 1 p.m. on Saturday, but more than...
Thousands still without power in Middle Tennessee
Georgette and Cato Johnson YMCA
New YMCA building opens in Whitehaven
FILE - GloRilla performs at the 65th annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in Los...
1 dead, 8 hurt in stampede at GloRilla concert in New York
YMCA holds ribbon cutting ceremony for its new building in Whitehaven
YMCA holds ribbon cutting ceremony for its new building in Whitehaven