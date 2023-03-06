MPD searching for suspects involved in Park Avenue shooting that left victim injured
Published: Mar. 6, 2023
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is searching for suspects that were involved in a shooting on Park Avenue that left one victim injured on Friday night, according to police.
Officers responded to the shooting at 10:57 p.m.
One victim was found suffering from multiple gunshot wounds, police say.
The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.
Police say surveillance video shows a red vehicle driving westbound on Park Avenue and firing shots at the victim.
Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
