MPD: Restaurant fight brings large police presence to Agavos Cocina and Tequila

A fight between two victims and two suspects brought a large police presence to Agavos Cocina...
A fight between two victims and two suspects brought a large police presence to Agavos Cocina and Tequila on Saturday night.(Action News 5)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 10:56 AM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a fight that happened at Agavos Cocina and Tequila on Saturday night.

Officers responded at 10:48 p.m. on 2924 Walnut Grove.

After making the scene, officers were told by one of the victims that she had been pushed by the suspects.

Officers were advised by another victim that he was punched by the suspects.

One of the victims works security and the other is a waitress at the restaurant, according to police.

The altercation began when the suspects attempted to leave without paying the tab.

According to police, no medical treatment was needed and there were no visible injuries.

