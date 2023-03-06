MPD: Restaurant fight brings large police presence to Agavos Cocina and Tequila

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a fight that happened at Agavos Cocina and Tequila on Saturday night.

Officers responded at 10:48 p.m. on 2924 Walnut Grove.

After making the scene, officers were told by one of the victims that she had been pushed by the suspects.

Officers were advised by another victim that he was punched by the suspects.

One of the victims works security and the other is a waitress at the restaurant, according to police.

The altercation began when the suspects attempted to leave without paying the tab.

According to police, no medical treatment was needed and there were no visible injuries.

