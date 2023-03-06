Advertise with Us
MPD investigating fatal stabbing Downtown

Memphis police
Memphis police(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Monday morning.

Officers were called to the scene at the corner of Poplar Avenue and Danny Thomas Boulevard just before 5:30 a.m.

One man was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Another man was detained at the scene and treated for non-critical injuries.

It’s unclear if that man will face any charges.

