MPD investigating fatal stabbing Downtown
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police are investigating a fatal stabbing that happened Monday morning.
Officers were called to the scene at the corner of Poplar Avenue and Danny Thomas Boulevard just before 5:30 a.m.
One man was rushed to the hospital where he later died.
Another man was detained at the scene and treated for non-critical injuries.
It’s unclear if that man will face any charges.
