Men steal $9K worth of merchandise including lottery tickets from gas station

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A surveillance video shows four men stealing $9,000 worth of merchandise from a gas station, says Memphis Police Department.

Memphis Police officers responded to a burglary on Feb. 15. at Murphy USA gas station on Winchester Road at 4:50 a.m.

The surveillance video showed a gray Infiniti truck backing into a parking space at the gas station: Three suspects exited the truck, and at least one suspect remained in the vehicle, said MPD.

According to police, the suspects gained entry into the business and stole various tobacco products, including Newport cigarettes and Swisher Sweet Cigars.

Police say the suspects also got away with lottery tickets and cash. The store’s total loss is approximately $9,000.00.

Suspects drove away from the scene in an unknown direction on Winchester Road.

Anyone with information about this burglary is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

