Memphis falls on buzzer-beater to #1 Houston 67-65

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 5, 2023 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Jamal Shead scored 16 points, including the winning basket as time ran out, and top-ranked Houston won its 11th straight game, escaping a second-half rally to beat Memphis 67-65 in the teams’ regular-season finale.

Shead beat the buzzer with his jumper from just inside the 3-point line. Nine seconds earlier, Memphis’ Kendric Davis drove to the basket and tied the game at 65. Houston chose not to call timeout, and Shead gave the Cougars (29-2, 17-1 American Athletic Conference) the win.

Tramon Mark matched Shead’s 16 points, while Marcus Sasser finished with 13 for Houston.

Davis led Memphis (23-8, 13-5) with 26 points, while Chandler Lawson added 10.

