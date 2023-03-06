Memphis Black Restaurant Week now underway

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Black Restaurant Week is now underway, offering 28 eateries to explore a taste of the Bluff City.

The week highlights minority-owned restaurants and eateries, from sweets and coffee to barbecue and everything in between.

Among the restaurants participating is Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe. This is the restaurant’s sixth year participating, and Chef Tamra Patterson recalls being one of only eight restaurants participating in 2017.

Patterson credits the restaurant’s success to community support, her 2022 Win on The Food Network’s hit show “Chopped,” and continuous involvement in Memphis Black Restaurant Week.

“You can actually develop a really good business here,” Patterson said. “Memphis is so tough, so gritty, so much of a grind-out city that if you cut your teeth in business here, there’s no way you can’t be successful anywhere.”

Memphis Black Restaurant Week ends on Saturday. For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.

