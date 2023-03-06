Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions

Memphis Black Restaurant Week now underway

By Taylor Tucker
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Black Restaurant Week is now underway, offering 28 eateries to explore a taste of the Bluff City.

The week highlights minority-owned restaurants and eateries, from sweets and coffee to barbecue and everything in between.

Among the restaurants participating is Chef Tam’s Underground Cafe. This is the restaurant’s sixth year participating, and Chef Tamra Patterson recalls being one of only eight restaurants participating in 2017.

Patterson credits the restaurant’s success to community support, her 2022 Win on The Food Network’s hit show “Chopped,” and continuous involvement in Memphis Black Restaurant Week.

“You can actually develop a really good business here,” Patterson said. “Memphis is so tough, so gritty, so much of a grind-out city that if you cut your teeth in business here, there’s no way you can’t be successful anywhere.”

Memphis Black Restaurant Week ends on Saturday. For a full list of participating restaurants, click here.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Eyelash bill will create incentive for new technicians
New Tennessee bill for eyelashes will change the profession for the better
A delivery driver narrowly escaped injury after a tree toppled during a severe storm in Kentucky.
WATCH: Delivery driver narrowly avoids being crushed by tree
American Car Center leaves people in distress and asking questions
Update: American Car Center closings leave customers and employees concerned, asking questions
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against...
NBA opens investigation after Ja Morant’s social media post
Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game against...
Morant releases statement shortly after Grizzlies announcement of his removal from 2 games

Latest News

Memphis Black Restaurant Week now underway
Memphis Black Restaurant Week now underway
Art House Café
Memphis Black Restaurant Week is back for 2023
Mid-South Food Bank
Mid-South Food Bank continuing its mobile pantry distribution
Memphis in May's World Championship Barbeque Cooking Contest - Patio Porkers division will be...
Memphis in May ‘Patio Porkers’ contest moves to Beale Street