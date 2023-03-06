Man shot, killed at Frayser apartment complex

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot and killed at Greenbriar Apartments in Frayser on Monday afternoon.

Police were called to the scene on Madewell Street just after 3 p.m.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.

There has been no information released about a potential suspect.

If you know anything that may assist police, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

