Man shot, killed at Frayser apartment complex
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 5:01 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man was shot and killed at Greenbriar Apartments in Frayser on Monday afternoon.
Police were called to the scene on Madewell Street just after 3 p.m.
Officers found a man with a gunshot wound who was pronounced dead at the scene.
There has been no information released about a potential suspect.
If you know anything that may assist police, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
Click here to sign up for our newsletter!
Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.